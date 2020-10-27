Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $8,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.27.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.