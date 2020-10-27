Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

