Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after buying an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.56 and a 200-day moving average of $287.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.83 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

