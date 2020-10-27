Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,890 shares of company stock valued at $280,264 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAB opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

