Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 114.2% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $135.79 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

