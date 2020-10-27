Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 674 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.1% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOE stock opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.