Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,650 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,363,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AON by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,943,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,341,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $202.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.