Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 81 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.