Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.95.

CHKP opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

