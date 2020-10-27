Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.