Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 35.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

CR stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.