Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

