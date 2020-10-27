Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.85.

NYSE FIS opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

