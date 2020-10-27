Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 136.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

