FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ FARO opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $65.81.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
