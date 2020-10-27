FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect FARO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ FARO opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.