Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

FB stock opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

