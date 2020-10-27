Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

