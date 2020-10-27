Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 3.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.05 and its 200-day moving average is $239.90. The company has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

