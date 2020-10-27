F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.38 EPS.

FFIV stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.51. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

