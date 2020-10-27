Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.