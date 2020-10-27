Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,311.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

