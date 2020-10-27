Extendicare Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$281.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.30 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

EXE opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $477.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.18%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

