Extended Stay America (STAY) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) is one of 40 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Extended Stay America to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extended Stay America and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion $69.67 million 12.48 Extended Stay America Competitors $3.32 billion $316.08 million 29.35

Extended Stay America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% Extended Stay America Competitors -7.66% -17.97% -1.06%

Risk and Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America’s peers have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extended Stay America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A Extended Stay America Competitors 729 2557 3164 127 2.41

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Extended Stay America’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Extended Stay America pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 32.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

