ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.60-2.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXLS opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

