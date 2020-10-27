Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,679 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

