Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

