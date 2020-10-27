Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,199,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,870,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 869.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,048 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 364.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $21,794,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock worth $123,374,673. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.