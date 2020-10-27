Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

