Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,781,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 2,402,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after buying an additional 1,127,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

