Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $308.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

