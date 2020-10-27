Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.