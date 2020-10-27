Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.