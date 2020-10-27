Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 29.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $608.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.70. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.07.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total value of $661,874.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

