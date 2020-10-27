Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 78.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amarin by 10.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 2.80. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

