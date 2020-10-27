Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $228.67. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

