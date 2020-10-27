Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 149.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.