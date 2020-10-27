Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

