Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.