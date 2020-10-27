Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

