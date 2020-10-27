Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,958 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

