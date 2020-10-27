Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spotify Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.37.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.