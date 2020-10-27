Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.