Exact Sciences (EXAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,200 shares of company stock worth $8,801,386 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

