Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

