Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASO. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

ASO opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

