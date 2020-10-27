Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ETH opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

