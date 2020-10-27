Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQC stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

