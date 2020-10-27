Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Navient Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.11 on Monday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

