Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

EWBC opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.