Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
EWBC opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
