Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$62.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.